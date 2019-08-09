Save on various electric pressure washers in today’s Green Deals, plus solar lights, more

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of LITOM 12 LED Solar Landscape Spotlights for $19.99 Prime shipped when you use the code TGZP9T6Q at checkout. This is down 33% from its going rate of $30 and is among the lowest pricing we’ve tracked historically. These lights are perfect for making a part of your yard the focus, as the spotlight shines exactly where you put it. Plus, since it’s solar-powered, there are no plugs or wires to run. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Woot via Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Harvest 360 for $74.99 shipped. This is down from its $150 going rate at Home Depot, $105 sale price at AeroGarden direct, and $95 price at Amazon. For comparison, our last mention was $70 back in April and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. If you love the taste of fresh herbs or veggies, then an AeroGarden is a must for you. You’ll be able to grow up to six plants at a time reaching up to 12-inches tall, giving you your very own garden without having to go outside. Rated 3.8/5 stars.