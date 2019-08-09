Save on various electric pressure washers in today’s Green Deals, plus solar lights, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off various electric pressure washers. Be sure to scroll down to see the entire inventory. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Karcher 1800PSI Electric Pressure Washer at $119. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and the second best offer we’ve tracked. With fall on its way in, it’s a great time to start thinking about outdoor cleaning before colder weather hits. This model does it without oil and gas, delivering 1800PSI of power that will clean your sidewalks and more. Rated 4/5 stars. More Green Deals below.
StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of LITOM 12 LED Solar Landscape Spotlights for $19.99 Prime shipped when you use the code TGZP9T6Q at checkout. This is down 33% from its going rate of $30 and is among the lowest pricing we’ve tracked historically. These lights are perfect for making a part of your yard the focus, as the spotlight shines exactly where you put it. Plus, since it’s solar-powered, there are no plugs or wires to run. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Woot via Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Harvest 360 for $74.99 shipped. This is down from its $150 going rate at Home Depot, $105 sale price at AeroGarden direct, and $95 price at Amazon. For comparison, our last mention was $70 back in April and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. If you love the taste of fresh herbs or veggies, then an AeroGarden is a must for you. You’ll be able to grow up to six plants at a time reaching up to 12-inches tall, giving you your very own garden without having to go outside. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.