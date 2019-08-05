Investment ideas in electric vehicle and other green stocks with Zalkon

[Ed. Note: Zalkon is a separate entity from Electrek, see full disclosure below]

The transition to electric transportation and renewable energy is disrupting major industries and creating openings for new companies and markets to emerge.

In turn, these openings create some interesting investment opportunities for people who want to build investment portfolios around the inevitable sustainable future. Seperate from Electrek, I’ve created Zalkon which brings industry insights based on our extensive electric vehicle and renewable energy research.

Zalkon‘s research focuses on companies that I believe are going to benefit greatly from the shift to electric vehicles and renewable energy over the next decade.

It could be electric automakers, ebike or electric motorcycle manufacturers, mining companies involved in metals related to batteries, wind/solar equipment and services and more.

The internal combustion engine is dying. Most people agree that electric vehicles are taking over, but they disagree on when it will happen.

For passenger cars, estimates average 40% of new cars between 2030-2040.

I think it’s going to happen a lot sooner. Through my work at Electrek, I’ve seen electric car prices go down significantly over the last 5 years and the number of all-electric models increase from just a handful to now a few dozens.

The next 5 years are going to bring even more impressive changes with over 50 new all-electric cars with even more compelling specs and prices.

In my opinion, those electric vehicles, along with several successful EV programs already on the market, like Tesla’s Model 3, are going to completely shift the mindset of consumers and push the industry to go all-electric on a much faster schedule.

By 2025, it will be extremely hard for a consumer to consider buying a new vehicle with a gas-powered engine as the projected resale value will be ridiculously low due to the market shift to EVs and the glut of used internal combustion ‘dinosaurs’.

This is going to be a major shift that is going to affect several large industries and specific companies.

Disclosure: Zalkon doesn’t accept compensation from companies to share their stocks as Zalkon stock ideas. If I am invested in specific stocks that are pitched as Zalkon stock ideas, it will be disclosed and members also have access to my full current portfolio. While I believe the research and ideas to be valuable, you should always do your own research before investing in a stock and never rely on a single source. Zalkon is not part of Electrek and will not affect coverage and the only partnership is for promotion.

