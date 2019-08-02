Tesla starts pushing fix to its ‘Dog Mode’ in incredible turnaround

Less than two days after a Tesla owner pointed out a problem with ‘Dog Mode’, Tesla started pushing a software update that fixes the issue.

Tesla’s ‘Dog Mode’ is a software feature meant to keep animals at a safe temperature inside their electric cars.

Sometimes, it can be difficult to tell if an electric vehicle is on, which can be worrying if dogs are inside the vehicle and it’s not evident that the AC is running.

Tesla has already made updates to its software to help with child or pet safety with its Cabin Overheat Protection feature released in 2016.

Earlier this year, Tesla built on the feature to release ‘Dog Mode’, which keeps climate control and display a message on the screen that clearly displays the temperature and reassures passerby’s that any animal inside the vehicle is fine.

On Wednesday, an owner found a problem where the ‘Dog Mode’ doesn’t activate if the fan speed has been manually changed and CEO Elon Musk quickly answered on Twitter that Tesla would fix the problem.

They indeed fixed it and they did it quickly.

The Tesla owner in question said that he already received the update:

This #DogMode story went viral fast. Make no mistake that no other car company would have (or could have) responded as quickly as Tesla did and fix the problem as fast as they did. Tesla is an amazing company, every other car manufacturer should be worried. pic.twitter.com/RIsW8fgfZH — Rahul Sood 🦄 (@rahulsood) August 2, 2019

The automaker wrote in the release of the software update:

“Once enabled, Dog Mode will now restrict any manual climate adjustments except for temperature. Note: Check local laws for any restrictions on leaving pets unattended in your car.”

Tesla confirmed to Electrek that they started pushing the software update fixing the Dog Mode issue to the fleet today.

Electrek’s Take

While the problem was potentially dangerous and probably shouldn’t have been there in the first place, you have to give it up for Tesla being able to fix it and push the update so fast.

That’s the big advantage of Tesla’s business model based around over-the-air software updates and a short feedback loop.

It doesn’t get much shorter than customers tweeting the CEO, who responded quickly and Tesla’s software team pushed the update almost as quickly.

