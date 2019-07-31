First picture of Tesla’s new Hardware 3 self-driving computer in the wild

Tesla’s new ‘Hardware 3’ Autopilot computer meant to enable full self-driving capability has been spotted and photographed in the wild for the first time.

Earlier this year, Tesla launched its Full Self-Driving computer claiming that it is ‘objectively the best chip in the world’.

They claimed a factor of 21 improvement in frame per second processing versus the previous generation Tesla Autopilot hardware, which was powered by Nvidia hardware.

We got a close look at Tesla’s Hardware 2.5 computer last year.

According to the company, its new computer can process 2,300 frames per second and perform 144 trillions of operation per second.

CEO Elon Musk described the new computer as what will enable them to power their vision-based full self-driving capability software to be released next year.

Tesla said that the new computer was in all new Model S and Model X since March (start around March 20th) and in all new Model 3 vehicles since April (starting around April 12th).

However, it looks like no one has been willing to open up their car and confirm it until now.

A Tesla hacker called ‘green’, who has been known to bring us some impressive visualization of what Tesla Autopilot can see, shared what could be the first image of the Tesla Autopilot Hardware 3.0 computer:

So to celebrate my door working again I wonder is I should uncork something special. pic.twitter.com/OFeY4SGtgI — green (@greentheonly) July 30, 2019

He is teasing that he could potentially ‘uncork’ capabilities made possible by the new computer.

In the past, he has been able to hack Tesla’s system to enable features that are ‘dormant’ inside Tesla vehicles, like Autopilot stopping at a red light on its own for the first time.

As for the image of the HW3 board, we can’t discern much from it. If you see anything interesting, please let us know in the comment section below.

Tesla’s computer is located underneath the glove box. The automaker previously released those two images of the computer:

Tesla has also been promising retrofits for owners with Autopilot Hardware 2.0 or 2.5 and the Full Self-Driving Package.

The Hardware 3.0 computer retrofit program is supposed to start later this year.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.