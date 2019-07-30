Anker’s ROAV HydroClean Electric Pressure Washer is $120, more in today’s Green Deals

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its ROAV HydroClean Electric Pressure Washer for $119.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped and promo code ROAVPW88 is applied during checkout. Regularly $200, this model recently dropped to $150 with today’s deal representing a new all-time low. Anker has been expanding its home good offerings over the last year and that includes this pressure washer. Features include a 1800W motor that provides 2100PSI, three nozzles, and a 26-foot hose. Rated 3.7/5 stars. More deals below.

Amazon offers the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter for $349 shipped. Also at Walmart. Originally $499, it’s trended around $400 recently with today’s deal being a new Amazon historical low price. This is the second best offer we’ve tracked all-time. An internal 250W motor offers top speeds of 15.5MPH with a maximum range of 18.6-miles. It weighs in at just under 27 pounds, making this a notable option for those with portability in mind first and foremost. Meanwhile, the frame is made of “space-grade aluminum”, so it should be able to withstand bumps and bruises. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

ALOVECO US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Solar Outdoor Lights for $11.99 Prime shipped when you use the code NQLG639Q at checkout. This is down from its $20 regular going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. If you’re wanting to get illumination outside, but don’t want to have to run power cables or change out pesky batteries, this is a great option. It harnesses the power of the sun to give you light where you need it, free of wires and cables. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.