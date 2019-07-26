Tesla slashes price of ‘Full Self-Driving’ package upgrade for owners with Enhanced Autopilot

Tesla has slashed the price of its “Full Self-Driving” package upgrade for owners who currently have the Enhanced Autopilot package.

Earlier this year, they killed the Enhanced Autopilot package and unbundled some features to create a base Autopilot package, which they made standard on all Tesla vehicles.

They added the features to the Full Self-Driving option and increased the price to $6,000 if ordered before delivery — $8,000 if ordered after delivery.

The features include:

Navigate on Autopilot: automatic driving from highway on-ramp to off-ramp including interchanges and overtaking slower cars.

Auto Lane Change: automatic lane changes while driving on the highway.

Autopark: both parallel and perpendicular spaces.

Summon: your parked car will come find you anywhere in a parking lot. Really.

Later, Tesla changed this structure of having different prices before or after delivery.

Since May, any Tesla owner can now upgrade to the Full Self-Driving package for $6,000, but the automaker reserved the right to still increase the price in the future.

It caused a problem for Tesla owners with the Enhanced Autopilot package, because if they wanted to update to the Full Self-Driving Package, they had to pay more, because Tesla added features inside the package that they already paid for in the Enhanced Autopilot package.

A week ago, CEO Elon Musk acknowledged the issue in a tweet to a customer:

Agreed, should be $3k less to get to FSD from EAP — e^👁🥧 (@elonmusk) July 17, 2019

Today, Tesla followed through and reduced the price of the Full Self-Driving Package to $3,000 for people who have the Enhanced Autopilot package:

We contacted Tesla about the change and we will update if they have any information to add.

Electrek’s Take

This has been expected since Tesla unbundled the feature from the base Autopilot package.

Now what EAP owners get for $3,000 is the promise of the FSD package “this year”:

Recognize and respond to traffic lights and stop signs.

Automatic driving on city streets.

But they will also get the new HW3 computer whenever Tesla starts to offer the retrofits.

If you think that’s worth $3,000, that’s up to you.

Tesla also says that it will be more expensive when the company actually starts delivering some of those features, but the prices have always fluctuated, so it’s hard to take Tesla too seriously when it comes to predicting prices right now.

