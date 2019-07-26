Podcast: Tesla earnings, Tesla new manufacturing tech, Tesla solar, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including all the news that came out of Tesla’s Q2 2019 earnings, patents reveal Tesla’s new manufacturing technology, Tesla makes a solar installation in 24 hours, and more.
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q2 results: delivers bigger loss than expected but sitting on $5 billion
- Tesla confirms Model Y production progress at Fremont factory, on track for fall 2020
- Tesla Model 3 is ‘outselling all of its gas-powered equivalents combined’
- Tesla CTO and co-founder JB Straubel is leaving his exec role, moving to an advisory role
- Tesla releases first pictures inside Gigafactory 3, shows impressive progress
- Tesla says number one reason owners visit service is to learn how to use Autopilot
- Tesla plans path to massive production of battery cells, delays unveiling to next year
- Tesla Energy deploys a new record amount of energy storage, solar still down
- Tesla is closing in on a factory in Europe
- Tesla reveals revolutionary new wiring architecture to help robots build upcoming cars like Model Y
- Tesla has a giant new machine to produce the Model Y frame in almost one piece
- Tesla reveals how it will use camera inside Model 3 to personalize in-car experience
- Tesla deploys first solar power system in 24 hours after ordering online
- Watch Ford F-150 all-electric pickup prototype tow over 1 million lbs of train carts
