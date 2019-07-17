Ryobi’s self-propelled Electric Lawn Mower hits a new low at $150 off, more

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 21-inch 40V Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower for $449 shipped. That’s down from the usual $599 price tag and the best offer we’ve tracked in 2019. Ryobi’s SMART TREK line features upgraded specs from its more entry-level line of mowers with a self-propelled design. Features a bulit-in light and automatically adapting speeds for the self-propelled portion of this mower. Ships with a 6Ah battery and wall charger. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 32% off Gosund smart plugs. Starting from just over $13 shipped, this particular deal is only for Prime members. One standout is the 4-pack of Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Outlets for $22.99. These best-selling plugs are compatible with Alexa, Google Home and IFTTT. They allow you to control your connected electronics from anywhere, don’t require a hub for operation and connect directly with the Gosund app for scheduling, timers and more. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

