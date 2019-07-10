Milan to receive 250 electric buses from Solaris in one of Europe’s largest e-bus orders yet

Italian transport operator ATM Milano has awarded a contract for 250 electric buses to Poland’s Solaris, in one of the largest electric bus orders yet in Europe.

Milan is planning to get rid of all diesel buses by 2030. The city recently called for tenders to supply up to 250 electric buses, and it announced today that it’s awarded the contract to Solaris.

The €192 million ($216 million) agreement will start in June 2020, with the first 40 buses delivered to the city by then.

Milan will be receiving the Urbino 12 electric city bus, which Solaris says is “already in operation in tens of cities in 17 European countries.” The 12-meter 240 kWh electric bus has room for 26 seated passengers, with Solaris claiming a total capacity of 82 people.

Solaris notes that it’s already supplied Milan with 25 electric models in the past. It says this new contract is one of its largest to date, and “the biggest electric bus manufacturing project in Europe.”

It’s unclear if that’s true — after all, Paris announced earlier this year that it’s ordered up to 800 new electric buses, though that order is coming from three separate manufacturers: Heuliez Bus, Bollore, and Alstom. The French capital will be procuring an equal amount of electric buses from all three firms.

But whatever the case, Milan’s order of 250 electric buses is one of the largest seen in Europe thus far.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.