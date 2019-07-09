Bollinger unveils custom electric truck configurations

Electric truck startup Bollinger has unveiled custom configurations for its upcoming electric truck and pickup truck.

Bollinger Motors is a New York-founded (now Michigan-based) electric vehicle startup that has been developing a very simple yet versatile electric truck platform.

They first unveiled an all-electric Jeep-like truck, the Bollinger B1, and later a pickup version, the Bollinger B2.

Both vehicles have a simple and rugged design that might appeal to people who actually get things done or even go off-roading with their trucks.

Those people often like to customize their trucks for specific applications and Bollinger has now unveiled some customizations based on feedback from potential customers and reservation holders:

The company didn’t offer details about making any of these configurations available to order.

Bollinger says that its electric trucks are equipped with “dual motors, all-wheel drive, hydropneumatic suspension, in-wheel portal gear hubs, 120 kWh battery pack, large front trunk space, and patented pass-through doors for transporting long items.”

Last year, Bollinger partnered with Optimal, Inc. of Plymouth, MI to “help bring the Bollinger B1 all-electric, all-wheel-drive Sport Utility Truck to production.”

They have been aiming for the start of production in “late 2019” and details about pricing is expected soon.

Electrek’s Take

While Rivian and Tesla have been grabbing more headlines for their electric pickup truck efforts, I am still excited about Bollinger.

It looks like they have cool products under development.

My biggest concern is the price. I think that those vehicles could end up being priced much higher than most people interested in them are thinking right now.

Despite the rather simple design with flat body panels and a bare interior, I wouldn’t be surprised if the vehicle ends costing more than $75,000 with a 120 kWh battery pack.

However, if it can come closer to $50,000-$60,000, I think they could have an interesting offering on the electric truck market, which could become really interesting in the next few years.

