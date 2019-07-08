Tesla’s integrated dashcam feature leads to the arrest of suspect in hit-and-run

Tesla’s Sentry Mode and TeslaCam features, which record the vehicle’s surroundings using the integrated Autopilot cameras, are accumulating quite an arrest record.

The integrated dashcam feature has reportedly lead to another arrest in a hit-and-run case in the Bay Area.

Last year, Tesla started releasing an integrated dashcam feature that leverages the use of the many onboard Autopilot cameras.

Owners simply have to plug a USB flash drive into the center console of their vehicle with a file called ‘TeslaCam’ and they are able to record anything happening around their car, like an aftermarket dashcam.

The feature greatly increased the number of Tesla vehicles on the road with recording capacity and it resulted in capturing some crazy things on video, including crimes.

In some of the cases, the footage helped the police in arresting suspects.

This was the case in an incident on July 4th on Blossom Hill Road in Los Gatos where a pickup truck driver slammed into the side of a Tesla Model X and fled the scene.

The Model X owner caught the incident on the TeslaCam and gave the footage to the police.

NBC Bay area reports that the Los Gatos Police Department managed to arrest a suspect based on the TeslaCam video:

This is the latest in a series of arrests helped by Tesla’s dashcam feature and Sentry Mode, which is a different version of the dashcam feature for when Tesla vehicles are parked.

Earlier this year, a woman was reportedly arrested for keying a Tesla after the incident was captured with Sentry mode.

Tesla Sentry mode caught another act of vandalism on a Tesla and the video become extremely popular — forcing the two vandals to turn themselves in.

In May, it also helped in the arrest of a suspect in car break-ins in the Bay Area.

