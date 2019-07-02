Watch Tesla Supercharger V3 add 100 miles of range in 7 minutes

Now that Tesla’s new Supercharger V3 charging stations are opening up to the public, more Model 3 owners are using them and bringing back real-world data.

A Model 3 owner shared a video showing Tesla Supercharger V3 adding 100 miles of range in 7 minutes.

Back in March, Tesla launched Supercharger V3, which can deliver a burst of power up to 250 kW to Model 3 vehicles and up to 200 kW on the latest Model S and Model X vehicles.

It represents a significant upgrade from the previous 120 kW max charge rate and an important step in reducing charge time, which is still seen as a disadvantage of electric vehicles.

Tesla, like most other automakers, shares mainly the top charge rate capability of its vehicles.

While the top charge rate is important, how long it can sustain that charge rate is also very important.

There are many factors that can affect how a battery pack will sustain a charge rate, like temperature and state of charge.

YouTuber Dagery filmed an entire 34-minute Supercharger V3 charging session with his 2017 Model 3 LR (Software Version: 2019.20.2.1 5659e07) in order to show how Supercharger V3 sustains its power with a Model 3 battery pack.

The test was conducted at Tesla’s Supercharger V2 station in Fremont with an ambient outside temp of 65F.

As per Tesla’s Supercharger V3 announcement, part of what makes the charging experience faster is not only the new V3 hardware but also the newly released ‘On-Route Battery Warmup’ software feature, which will “intelligently heat the battery to ensure you arrive at the optimal temperature to charge.”

Dagery used the feature for 1 hour 40 mins over 100 miles of driving to arrive at the station with just 10 miles of range left (2% battery state-of-charge).

Here’s the V3 Supercharger charging test:

As you can see, the charge rate tapers quickly, but it was still able to add about 100 miles of range in just 7 minutes – or about the time it takes to refuel a tank of gas.

Here are some other charging milestones in the session:

2% – 10 miles – 0 mins (126 kW)

5% – 16 miles – 1 min (250 kW)

20% – 62 miles – 4 mins (250 kW)

21% – 65 miles – 4.5 mins (Taper from peak starts – 248 kW)

30% – 92 miles – 6 mins (218 kW)

40% – 123 miles – 8.5 mins (179 kW)

50% – 153 miles – 11 mins (142 kW)

60% – 184 miles – 14.5 mins (108 kW)

70% – 213 miles – 19 mins (87 kW)

80% – 245 miles – 24.5 mins (56 kW)

90% – 275 miles – 34 mins (36 kW)

Electrek’s Take

There’s no doubt that Tesla Supercharger V3 tapers very quickly. It’s 250 kW advertised charge rate is impressive, but it obvioulsy can’t be maintained long before risking damage to the batteries.

However, a quick burst of power can be useful.

Imagine that you are on a 400-mile road trip in a Model 3. You left in the morning from home with a full charge and drove 300 miles.

You stop at the V3 station and you only need to charge for less than 10 minutes in order to get to your final destination.

That has to be the fastest way to travel 400 miles in an EV to date.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.