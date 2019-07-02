Tesla’s head of Europe is out

Another Tesla executive is leaving the automaker. Electrek has learned that Jan Oehmicke, an executive hired by Tesla a year ago to lead European operations, is leaving the company.

Oehmicke had been with BMW for almost 20 years when he decided to join Tesla.

Most recently, he was CEO of BMW Financial Services France when the electric automaker poached him to lead its European operations in May 2018.

Tesla announced the hire in a press release at the time.

The company wrote about him:

“Jan Oehmicke will join Tesla in July as our Vice President of Tesla Europe, managing finance, sales and operations for the greater Europe region. Over an 18-year career at BMW, Jan has lived and worked around the world. Jan will remain CEO of BMW Financial Services France for another month before joining Tesla and was previously Vice President of Sales and Marketing for BMW Financial Services Germany.”

Now two sources familiar with the matter have told Electrek that Oehmicke is not with Tesla anymore.

Tesla didn’t respond to a request for comment regarding Oehmicke’s departure from the company. The executive also didn’t respond to a request for comment.

One source told Electrek that Sascha Zahnd, Vice-President Global Supply Chain at Tesla, is replacing Oehmicke as the head of Europe.

The departure adds to several other executive departures at Tesla over the last few months.

Tesla lost its head of production just last week, which followed the departures of Two other Tesla manufacturing executives earlier in the year.

Several other execs also left Tesla in the last few months.

Electrek’s Take

The shift in the leadership of Tesla Europe comes right after the introduction of the Model 3 in the market, which had been difficult at first – leading to a bad quarter financially for Tesla earlier this year.

However, things appeared to be going smoother in the second quarter, which is when we learned that Oehmicke is leaving.

The reason for him leaving is still not clear at this point. We will report back if we hear more.

