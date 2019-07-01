James Dyson and Honda are now at odds regarding claims that Dyson sought to use part of an existing Honda factory to build its electric car in the UK.

Dyson announced last year that it planned to build its upcoming electric car in Singapore, which didn’t go over so well in the UK.

But in a letter recently seen by the Daily Mail, company founder James Dyson claims he sought a deal with Honda to use part of its Swindon factory in Britain for manufacturing, which Honda refused. Dyson said his company had interest in an unused assembly building at the plant and was turned down.

Earlier this year, Honda announced that same factory would be shutting down by 2021.

Honda responded to the contents of that letter, telling the Mail: “We are aware of a letter between Dyson and James Gray MP, the contents of which are factually incorrect.”

Sources also said Dyson attempted to expand into government-owned land in the UK for manufacturing, and that failed attempt led to the company’s decision to base manufacturing in Singapore.

Gray, MP for North Wiltshire, declined to comment on the letter. But a Dyson spokesman told the Mail:

“We can confirm that there was private correspondence between Dyson and the local Member of Parliament, however we cannot comment beyond that.”

Patents published in May reveal what Dyson may be planning for its first electric vehicle, including relatively large wheels and possible third-row seating.

Jaguar to commit?

While Dyson will be building its electric car in Singapore, Jaguar looks to give the UK car industry some good news.

According to The Times, Jaguar is expected to announce this week that it will build the new all-electric version of its XJ model at its Castle Bromwich factory in Birmingham.

A previous report suggested this would likely not be the case. We’ll be on the lookout for an official announcement from Jaguar Land Rover.

