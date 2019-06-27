Grab rechargeable batteries from under $4 in today’s best Green Deals, more

Amazon and Nafu Direct has a four-pack of Tenavolts AA Rechargeable Batteries with a Wall Charger for $12 Prime shipped after promo code 66MHGHDT is applied during checkout. That takes over $23 off the regular price and is the best that we’ve tracked. While there are plenty of rechargeable battery bundles out there, few ship with a wall charger at this price. Going the rechargeable route ensures that you also have batteries on hand for your Mac accessories, gaming controllers and more. Rated 4/5 stars by 110 Amazon customers. Head below for the rest of today’s best Green Deals.

Amazon offers the Energizer 2-pack Rechargeable C Batteries for $3.74 Prime shipped. Regularly $11 or more at retailers like Best Buy, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This bundle ships with two Energizer rechargeable C batteries, with 2500mAh of internal power and capabilities of hold charges for 12 months. Great for power-hungry devices like flashlights and other tech. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Walmart offers the Huffy Electric Green Machine 24V Ride-On Trike for $99 shipped. It goes for around $150 right now at Amazon third-party sellers. Today’s deal ties our February mention and also matches the Amazon all-time low. Kids from ages 8 and up can drift around the neighborhood at speeds up to 12 MPH for as long as 30 minutes. It includes two 12-volt batteries plus a charger. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 100 Walmart shoppers.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.