Tesla starts work on substation to power Gigafactory 3 ahead of production

Tesla is just months away from its aggressive goal of starting production at Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai in Q4 and now it starts work on the substation to power the new factory.

Gigafactory 3 is Tesla’s first manufacturing facility in China and it’s also the first electric vehicle factory wholly-owned by a foreign automaker in the country.

As the trade war between China and the US keeps getting more complicated, it’s becoming more important than ever for Tesla to have manufacturing capacity in China.

They will be able to avoid increasingly uncertain import tariffs in the biggest auto market in the world.

They have been moving extremely fast to get Gigafactory 3 ready.

About 7 months ago, Tesla announced a deal with the Shanghai government to build a wholly owned local factory and only about 5 months ago, they secured the 210-acres of land for Gigafactory 3 in China necessary.

They officially broke ground in January and plan to be done with the building by this summer.

Recently, drone video updates show that the building of the massive factory is almost completed, which is an incredible feat to do in just 6 months.

However, it takes a lot more than a building in order to achieve production and we are starting to see more work on that front as Tesla is just months away from its planned production date.

A new drone video of the plant shows that they are working on a substation near the factory:

The Youtuber who took the drone video, 烏瓦, wrote that he also saw the beginning of production line installation:

“The latest news, Tesla Shanghai Super Factory has entered the workshop production line installation, unfortunately, can not photograph the scene inside the plant, but within the 860,000 square meters of the site, we found in the southeast corner, as a supporting project for the first phase The facility substation has already opened the ground construction. It will be completed in September and will be synchronized with the completion of the main plant. The substation will supply power to the first phase of the plant and produce the first Tesla Modle 3 from the first Shanghai plant.”

Here’s the whole Tesla Gigafactory 3 drone video update:

Tesla previously said that they updated the production layout designed for Gigafactory 3 to be more optimized at the new factory in Shanghai.

We’ll keep tracking the progress at Gigafactory 3 on the road to production in the coming months

