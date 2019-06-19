Pick up Ryobi’s electric pole saw for $99 in today’s Green Deals, plus scooters, more

Home Depot offers the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Electric Pole Saw for $99 shipped. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. It’s a good idea to have a pole saw around, especially if you have excess tree limbs around your property. This model is battery-powered, so you won’t have to deal with gas, oil or fumes. Offers an 8-inch blade. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More deals below.

Today only, Woot offers the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter for $339.99. It ships free with a Prime membership; otherwise you’ll be charged $6 at checkout for delivery. As a comparison, it originally sold for $600 but it’s been sitting at the Amazon all-time low of $400 for a few weeks now. This is the best price we’ve tracked in new condition. An internal 250W motor offers top speeds of 15.5MPH with a maximum range of 18.6-miles. It weighs in at just under 27 pounds, making this a notable option for those with portability in mind first and foremost. Meanwhile, the frame is made of “space-grade aluminum”, so it should be able to withstand bumps and bruises. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

B&H offers a two-pack of the TP-Link HS110 Smart Plugs for $21.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon charges around $30 for this bundle, with the previous all-time low there for a single plug being $16. This is a match of our previous mention. If you’re just starting out, or expanding your smart home for the first time, this is a nice bundle to consider picking up. Ideal for creating automated schedules and cutting down on energy usage. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.