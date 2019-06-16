Tesla Gigafactory 3 builds up at incredible speed, already installing production equipment

Tesla is building up Gigafactory 3, its electric vehicle plant in Shanghai, at ant incredible speed. The building is almost complete and the automaker is already installing production equipment.

Gigafactory 3 is Tesla’s first manufacturing facility in China and it’s also the first electric vehicle factory wholly-owned by a foreign automaker in the country.

As the trade war between China and the US keeps getting more complicated, it’s becoming more important than ever for Tesla to have manufacturing capacity in China.

They will be able to avoid increasingly uncertain import tariffs in the biggest auto market in the world.

They have been moving extremely fast to get Gigafactory 3 ready.

About 7 months ago, Tesla announced a deal with the Shanghai government to build a wholly owned local factory and only about 5 months ago, they secured the 210-acres of land for Gigafactory 3 in China necessary.

They officially broke ground in January and plan to be done with the building by this summer.

Recent, drone video updates show that the building of the massive factory is almost completed, which is an incredible feat to do in just 6 months.

Here’s a new one filmed yesterday that features a quick little timelapse that highlights how quick this massive building is coming together:

At the Tesla shareholder’s meeting last week, CEO Elon Musk said that it is on schedule for this summer and he believes its the quickest car manufacturing facility to get build ever.

While the completion of the building on time is increasingly looking likely, it’s another thing to have a production ready for manufacturing.

However, Musk says that Tesla is already installing production equipment including “stamping machines, and the paint shop.”

Three weeks ago, we had our first look inside Tesla’s Gigafactory 3 with leaked pictures and the factory was empty.

In just a few months, Tesla plans to have hundreds of millions of dollars worth of production equipment installed to be able to produce thousands of Model 3 vehicles per week at the plant.

Musk said that Tesla wants to produce 3,000 Model 3 vehicles per week at Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai by the end of the year.

In Fremont, the company is currently trying to stabilize production at 7,000 units per week for a total of 10,000 Model 3 vehicles per week in total by the end of the year.

Tesla previously said that they updated the production layout designed for Gigafactory 3 to be more optimized at the new factory in Shanghai.

We’ll keep tracking the progress at Gigafactory 3 on the road to production in the coming months

