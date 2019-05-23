First look inside Tesla’s Gigafactory 3 with leaked pictures

We’re getting our first look inside Tesla’s Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai as the building is progressing rapidly ahead of production.

As the trade war between China and the US keeps getting more complicated, it’s becoming more important than ever for Tesla to have manufacturing capacity in China.

They will be able to avoid increasingly uncertain import tariffs in the biggest auto market in the world.

They have been moving extremely fast to get Gigafactory 3 ready.

About 7 months ago, Tesla announced a deal with the Shanghai government to build a wholly owned local factory and only about 5 months ago, they secured the 210-acres of land for Gigafactory 3 in China necessary.

They officially broke ground in January and plan to be done with the building by this summer.

A recent drone video of the factory shows that the building is almost completed on the outside.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed that the building would be ready this summer and that production could start early in the fourth quarter.

While the completion of the building is increasingly looking likely, it’s another thing to have a production ready for manufacturing.

Now, pictures from inside Tesla Gigafactory 3 have leaked for the first time, via u/NeedAccount2Troll on Reddit):

The pictures shows that the factory floor is still empty of productoin equipement, but it looks like it’s getting ready for them.

Musk said that Tesla wants to produce 3,000 Model 3 vehicles per week at Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai by the end of the year.

In Fremont, the company is currently trying to stabilize production at 7,000 units per week for a total of 10,000 Model 3 vehicles per week in total by the end of the year.

Tesla previously said that they updated the production layout designed for Gigafactory 3 to be more optimized at the new factory in Shanghai.

We’ll keep tracking the progress at Gigafactory 3 in the coming months.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.