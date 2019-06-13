Thursday’s Best Green Deals: Sun Joe Electric Lawn Dethatcher $80, more

Walmart offers the Sun Joe 12-inch 13A Electric Lawn Dethatcher for $79.99 shipped. That’s down $40 from the regular going rate and within $1 of the best price we’ve seen at Amazon. You may not know it, but having a dethatcher around is a great way to keep your lawn looking nice and healthy. This model has a 13-inch width and 12A electric motor, which means you won’t have to worry about gas or oil. Make sure you grab an outdoor extension cord, however. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More Green Deals are below.

We also spotted the Makita Electric String and Hedge Trimmer Combo Kit for $159.99. Regularly up to $200, this is the best price we can find on this bundle. Ideal for summer cleanup throughout the warm months, you’ll receive a battery and charger as well with purchase.

Newegg offers the Philips hue White and Color Ambiance Lily Outdoor HomeKit Lighting Bundle for $231.99. Shipping runs around $12, bringing the final price to $244.22. Despite the added delivery costs, this is still a notable deal as this bundle typically goes for $280 at Amazon and other retailers. We’ve not seen it lower than $265 to date. Philips announced its new lineup of outdoor lighting back in January, but discounts have been rather scarce since then. This 3-pack delivers outdoor-rated lighting with support for up to 16 million colors and the ability to expand your setup nearly 60-feet away from the house. Ships with a two-year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars.

