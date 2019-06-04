SEAT has officially announced the Mii Electric, an upcoming electric version of its Mii city car.

Update 6/4: A day after teasing the Mii Electric, SEAT revealed the car in full. Pre-sales of the car will start in September, with the Mii Electric hitting the market from “the very end of the year.” No pricing was announced, but SEAT says purchase costs will be “on the same level as an internal combustion engine vehicle.” SEAT will also stop making the ICE Mii in July. More info from SEAT:

The Mii electric’s motor, linked to a single speed transmission, provides its 61kW (83PS) of power and 212Nm of torque instantly, meaning the five-door car can reach 50km/h from a standstill in only 3.9 seconds – perfect for jumping in and out of traffic. And the car’s 36.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack, provides up to 260km* of range from a single charge based on the WLTP test cycle.

The Mii Electric will hit the market by the end of the year, SEAT says. While there’s no pricing information, the Volkswagen-owned SEAT says “it will be one of the most affordable electric vehicles offered.” Pre-sales will start in September and the car should at least be available in European markets.

Very little information about the new electric car has been released beyond that timeline, as SEAT’s announcement basically amounts to a teaser, with one photo. The car will make its full debut during an upcoming stop in Oslo, Norway, on the “SEAT on Tour” roadshow.

SEAT is billing the car as its first electric car, though the brand introduced a new electric concept in March — the el-Born hatchback — that it said it would bring to production in 2020. Mii Electric, however, looks to be the first to be available for purchase.

SEAT’s existing ICE Mii is a small city car and the least expensive in the brand’s lineup — the base model is listed at £11,905 (about $15,000) on SEAT’s UK site. It previously sold as a three-door and five-door hatchback, but SEAT nixed the three-door model last year. It’s the brand’s version of the Volkswagen Up or Skoda Citigo.

In addition the el-Born and the Mii Electric, SEAT will also show its Minimó all-electric urban mobility concept vehicle on the tour. The brand also introduced an electric scooter last year. SEAT President Luca de Meo said,

“Accessibility is one of most outstanding SEAT values and the ‘SEAT on Tour’ initiative reinforces it by bringing our novelties close to some of the key countries for the brand. As a world reference in electric mobility, it makes complete sense to take the Mii Electric as a world premiere to Norway and showcase SEAT’s latest technology with two products that will shake the market in 2020, the SEAT el-Born and the CUPRA Formentor. Now is the right time and Oslo is the right place.”

