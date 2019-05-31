Tesla removes Homelink from standard Model 3 features, now a $300 aftermarket product

Tesla has told its sales staff today that it’s removing the HomeLink automatic garage opener from the standard features in the Model 3 premium interior.

It’s now a $300 aftermarket product that requires installation.

Homelink, a popular vehicle-based wireless control system to automatically open garage doors, has long been included in all Tesla vehicles.

In a new memo to sales staff obtained by Electrek, Tesla announced that they are not making the system standard on Model 3 anymore:

“Starting today, HomeLink will be removed from Model 3 Premium interior cars in North America. With this change, all Model 3 cars will no longer be equipped with HomeLink. Model 3 customers interested in upgrading to HomeLink can purchase on our Tesla shop here. Upon purchasing, this upgrade requires installation from service.”

The automaker is now selling HomeLink as an aftermarket product for $300 on its shop website:

Tesla describes the product on the website:

“Come and go with easy access. Connect Model 3 to your garage door, gate system and other radio-frequency (RF) controlled devices with the fully integrated Homelink module.”

The automaker says that the $300 price tag includes shipping and installation at Tesla Service Centers.

Electrek’s Take

I assume that this is a cost-cutting effort.

Tesla is trying to improve its Model 3 gross margin and it sounds like an easy way to do it without having a major (or any) impact on demand.

It should result in a small cost reduction on new Model 3 vehicles going forward.

HomeLink enables you to carry one fewer thing in the car and it saves the few seconds it takes to reach the garage opener.

Tesla is now pricing this convenience for you at $300.

The downside is that also takes a service visit which will increase the workload of Tesla service centers even more.

Would you buy it? Let us know in the comment section below.

