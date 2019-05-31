Lotus has dropped a date for the debut of its all-electric hypercar — the Type 130 will be revealed in London on July 16.

The British automaker officially announced the Type 130 last month, calling it the “world’s first full electric British hypercar.” At the time, Lotus said the car was in the advanced stages of development — deliveries are set to start next year.

Few specifics are known at this point, but Lotus did announce a bit more information today:

Following first confirmation of the project in April at the Shanghai International Auto Show, several hundred potential owners have come forward to express their interest in the new car. Today, the company announces that a maximum of just 130 examples will be available to own – representing the number of Lotus ‘Types’ introduced during the brand’s 71-year history. Lotus also confirms today that Type 130 will be built at Hethel in Norfolk, the brand’s headquarters since 1966. Type 130 will be the most dynamically accomplished road car in the company’s history, continuing a bloodline rich in firsts and technical game-changers in automotive and motorsport.

Lotus released a short teaser video today, which shows a quick glimpse of the car’s charge port:

