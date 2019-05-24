Save $500 off Ryobi’s electric zero-turn riding lawn mower, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 42-inch 100Ah Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower for $3,599 shipped. That’s good for $500 off and a match of the best we’ve seen. This Ryobi riding mower reimagines your lawn cutting experience with a fully battery-powered design that can cut up to 3 acres on a single charge. Features include a 42-inch steel deck, 12-position adjustment, side or mulching discharge and it even has a USB port for charging your device. Rated 4.9/5 stars. More below.

Home Depot also has the Ryobi 1600PSI Electric Pressure Washer with bundled 12-inch surface cleaner for $99. As a comparison, you’d typically pay well over $125 for this model. Ideal for spring cleanup or getting tough stains off walkways and patios.

Amazon is offering the Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat for $199.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $120 off what Home Depot is charging, a $40 drop since our last mention, and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $18. GLAS sports a translucent touchscreen with a baked-in OLED display. Smart home enthusiasts will appreciate support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Cortana. Indoor air quality monitoring provides stats for humidity, total VOCs and equivalent CO2. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.

