Amazon has a 16-pack of 75W Dimmable LED Bulbs for $52, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers a 16-pack of its 75W Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulbs for $51.99 shipped. Regularly up to $75, this is a new Amazon all-time low by $5. Opt for this 16-pack bundle and outfit your entire home with LED light bulbs. Given that these offer more power at 75W and dimmable functionality, the roughly $3 per unit price tag is rather attractive. Rated 3.8/5 stars by over 600 Amazon reviewers. More deals below.

You can pick up a 16-pack of 100W LED light bulbs for $47.99 at Amazon in its Memorial Day sale. Amazon typically charges over $100 for this bundle with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. With summer on the horizon, this is a great time to finally make the switch to LED light bulbs. Today’s deal works out to around $3 per bulb, which is a pretty solid price for 100W. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

BuyDig also has a notable deal going for Memorial Day, offering a Google Home Mini bundled with a Nest Thermostat for $199. There’s as much as $298 worth of value here with today’s deal representing a match of the best deals we’ve seen in recent months. Aside from all of the features laid out above, this bundle delivers a Nest Thermostat with automatic scheduling and intelligent controls based on your habits. Pairing the two devices together means that you’ll be able to take your heating and cooling to the next level with ease. The Nest Smart Thermostat is rated 4.8/5 stars.

Amazon offers a two-pack of TP-Link HS105 Smart Plugs for $26.99 shipped. You’ll also find this offer over at Best Buy. That’s down $8 or more from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Features include support for Alexa and Google Assistant, a minimalistic design that only covers one outlet and more. Put the free smartphone app to work and create schedules, which help cut down on unnecessary energy usage. On top of all that, at $13 per plug this is an easy way to start or expand your smart home. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 1,400 Amazon customers. Head below for more deals on iHome’s HomeKit-enabled plugs.

Need HomeKit compatibility? You can grab iHome’s Smart Plug for $18.40. Also at Walmart. That’s down from the usual $30 price tag and just the second deal we’ve tracked at Amazon in the last year. This model features support for HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant. Ratings are mixed at Amazon but iHome’s lineup is generally well-regarded.

