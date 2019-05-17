First look at Tesla’s new in-car driving visualization

May. 17th 2019

Tesla is currently pushing a new software update with a revamp of its in-car driving visualization produced by its Autopilot system. Today, we get a quick first look at it with a new video.

As we reported earlier this month, Tesla started pushing a new software update (2019.16) to its fleet with a bunch of updates to its Sentry mode and Driving Visualization features, as well as a few new features.

Tesla wrote about the new driving visualization in the release notes:

“The driving visualization has been adjusted to automatically zoom in and out to better utilize screen space and inform you when a vehicle is detected in your blind spot. The visualization remains zoomed out when driving on highways.”

The update seems to be slowly making its way outside of the early access owners who have been testing it in beta.

Model 3 owner Daniel Spalding got it and released a quick video demonstrating the new driving visualization:

We can see the new transition between the different angles based on the speed, as Tesla mentioned in the notes, but it also appears to feature other changes.

The rendering of the Model 3 itself seems to have been updated with more details. It looks like a sharper version of the owner’s car.

Also, the rendering turns and shows an angle when the vehicle is turning.

Tesla seems to be leveraging its work from its full self-driving program since the recent self-driving demo that Tesla released also featured some similar new Autopilot graphics.

