World’s first all-electric ski hill snowcat is already pushing snow around the slopes

PistenBully recently introduced what it claims is the world’s first all-electric snow groomer, used to push snow around mountain ski slopes.

The PistenBully 100 E is a zero-emissions snow groomer, made to move snow around for skiers and snowboarders to carve their way down proper mountain trails and enjoy fresh air without breathing in fumes along the way.

100 E uses a 126 kWh, 400V battery. PistenBully claims the vehicle gets a 75% charge in 5 hours, and a complete charge in 6.5 hours. This gives the 100 E an average driving time of 2.5-3 hours.

The first 100 E is not available for sale, but is being tested as part of a “study” — one that’s a lot different than the winter tests we’re used to seeing. PistenBully said the snow groomer’s early tests have been successful, with “highly promising prospects.”

Another all-electric snowcat being billed as a world’s first was unveiled late last year, as Venturi Automobiles introduced the first electrically-powered snowcat for polar exploration, the Venturi Antarctica. That vehicle is meant to offer resistance to extreme cold for scientists conducting research on Antarctic missions.

