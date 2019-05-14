Nest Smart Thermostat at $171, four-pack smart plugs $28, more in today’s Green Deals

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the 3rd Generation Nest Thermostat for $170.99 shipped when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. Note: You must be logged into your Rakuten account to take advantage of this offer. Originally $249 and closer to $225 at Amazon, today’s offer is the best available, although we’ve seen the stainless steel model hit $150 once in the past. Nest’s thermostat is loved for its automatic scheduling features, sleek design and smartphone control. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Meross Direct via Amazon offers a four-pack of its Wi-Fi Mini Smart Plugs for $27.99 shipped when promo code 9G5Q9FJI is applied during checkout. That’s down from the regular $40 price tag and the best we can find. These plugs are compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Scheduling and automation help cut down on energy vampires. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Sun Joe SPX3500 2300-PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $122.99 shipped. That’s down from Home Depot’s current $225 price tag, a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find by around 30%. Warm weather is here and that mean’s it is time to clean up your outdoor spaces. Ditch the oil and gas routine this year for a powerful Sun Joe electric pressure washer. Ships with a 13A motor, five quick-connect spray tips, on-board detergent chamber and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

