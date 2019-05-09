ecobee4 smart thermostat w/ extra sensors for $250, electric pressure washers, more in today’s Green Deals

Today only, Home Depot offers ecobee4 bundled with extra room sensors for $250. Given the nearly $80 typical going rate on the sensors, that brings the effective price down to our previous deals on the thermostat alone. For comparison, Amazon currently sells it for $199. ecobee4 delivers just about everything you’d want in 2019 when it comes to a smart thermostat. That includes HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant control, automatic scheduling and more. It’s a full-featured thermostat that’s only matched currently by the Nest. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

Amazon offers the Sun Joe 1.76GPM 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer for $119.99 shipped. That’s down $60 from the regular going rate and the best offer we can find. Ideal for cleaning up winter waste, this portable pressure washer makes it easy to clean up various spaces around your home. Ships with five quick-connect spray tips, four-wheel design and more Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Thousandshores Inc (98% positive lifetime) via Amazon offers the iClever Outdoor Smart Plug for $21.99 Prime shipped when promo code OUTDOOR2199 is applied during checkout. That’s $4 off and the best we can currently find. Control your outdoor lights with this simple smart plug, which is ideal for summer months or at Christmas time. It’s also designed for just about any type of weather, so you can set it and forget it. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.