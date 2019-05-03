Ryobi’s new electric self-propelled lawn mower gets first discount, plus smart plug deals, generators and more

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 21-inch 40V Self-Propelled Lawn Mower for $527.12 shipped. That’s down from the usual $599 price tag and the best offer we’ve tracked in 2019. Ryobi’s SMART TREK line features upgraded specs from its more entry-level line of mowers with a self-propelled design. Features a bulit-in light and automatically adapting speeds for the self-propelled portion of this mower. Ships with a 6Ah battery and wall charger. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Anker’s official eBay storefront offers its PowerHouse 120000mAh and 400Wh Portable Generator for $349.99 shipped. Discount applied in-cart. This is a match of our previous mention and down $150 from Amazon’s current price. This is the upgraded model from the PowerHouse 200 model we featured earlier this week. It has a larger battery, additional USB ports and more. It can even pair with a solar panel to capture the sun’s energy. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Amazon offers the iHome ISP6X Wi-Fi Smart Plug with HomeKit support for $17.21 Prime shipped. This offer is also available at Walmart. For comparison, it typically sells for $30 at Best Buy and today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen at Amazon in over a year. With support for nearly every smart home platform, including HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant, this plug is ideal for any setup. Best of all? It only blocks one outlet at a time. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.