Get a three-pack of TP-Link Smart Plugs for $30, plus deals on Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Systems, more

B&H offers a three-pack of TP-Link HS100 Smart Plugs for $29.99 shipped. As a comparison, that’s the regular price at Amazon for a two-pack. At under $10 per plug, this is a solid value buy for any Alexa or Google Assistant-powered smart home. Great for creating automated schedules and cutting down on energy usage. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

Amazon has the Miracle-Gro Twelve Indoor Growing System for $239.99 shipped. That’s down $60 from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This model lets you grow plants all year around, and is specially designed for leafy greens, herbs and flowers like lettuce, kale, mint, basil, and marigolds.

Good Guy Electronics via Rakuten offers the Nest Third Generation Learning Thermostat for $170 shipped when code GG31 has been applied at checkout. Oh, and don’t forget to be signed into your Rakuten account to lock in the discount. Normally selling for $249 at retailers like Nest, Best Buy and Home Depot, that’s good for a 32% discount, beats our previous mention by $1 and is the lowest we’ve seen through 2019 so far. Rocking smartphone control, Nest’s thermostat allows you to cut back your electric bill this summer thanks to a suite of tools that help make sure your AC only runs when it needs to. It leans towards Google Assistant for voice control, but a wide range of other smart home platforms are supported as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 8,500 customers.

