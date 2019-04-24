Grab a 4-pack of vintage Edison LED light bulbs for $6, plus Ryobi’s electric cordless blower, more on sale

Today only, Newegg Flash offers a four-pack of Vintage Edison A19 LED Light Bulbs for $5.99 shipped. That’s good for 40% off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Aside from the usual LED benefits – long lifespans and low energy costs – you’ll be able to enjoy vintage vibes, too. This model has a 2200K rating for a warm look. It’s compatible with E26 fixtures that you’ll find in most home. Head below for more deals.

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 110MPH 40V Electric Cordless Leaf Blower for $119 shipped. That’s good for $30 off and the best price currently available. This model supports speeds up to 110MPH and offers a turbo button for even great power. Ships with a 3Ah battery and wall charger. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 2,800 Home Depot reviewers.

Amazon offers the Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat for $249 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $1 more. Typically fetching $319, that’s good for a 22% discount, beats our previous mention by $6 and is one of the best prices we’ve seen all-time. Sporting one of the most unique and stylish designs on the market for a thermostat, this model also integrates with Alexa, Assistant and Cortana. Johnson Controls’ GLAS has other tricks up its sleeve, too, like built-in air quality and temperature monitoring, a battery backup and more. It carries a 3.8/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

