Grab a 4-pack of vintage Edison LED light bulbs for $6, plus Ryobi’s electric cordless blower, more on sale

- Apr. 24th 2019 1:07 pm ET

0

Today only, Newegg Flash offers a four-pack of Vintage Edison A19 LED Light Bulbs for $5.99 shipped. That’s good for 40% off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Aside from the usual LED benefits – long lifespans and low energy costs – you’ll be able to enjoy vintage vibes, too. This model has a 2200K rating for a warm look. It’s compatible with E26 fixtures that you’ll find in most home. Head below for more deals.

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 110MPH 40V Electric Cordless Leaf Blower for $119 shipped. That’s good for $30 off and the best price currently available. This model supports speeds up to 110MPH and offers a turbo button for even great power. Ships with a 3Ah battery and wall charger. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 2,800 Home Depot reviewers.

Amazon offers the Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat for $249 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $1 more. Typically fetching $319, that’s good for a 22% discount, beats our previous mention by $6 and is one of the best prices we’ve seen all-time. Sporting one of the most unique and stylish designs on the market for a thermostat, this model also integrates with Alexa, Assistant and Cortana. Johnson Controls’ GLAS has other tricks up its sleeve, too, like built-in air quality and temperature monitoring, a battery backup and more. It carries a 3.8/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Guides

Green Deals

Green Deals

About the Author