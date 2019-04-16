Electric Pressure Washers, Nest Thermostats and more are on sale in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers the AR Blue Clean 1900PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $102 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $199 but typically is listed at $140 or so these days. This is amongst the best prices we’ve tracked at Amazon and $3 less than our previous mention. AR Blue Clean’s electric pressure washer provides up to 1900PSI for cleaning those pesky winter stains away. Includes a 20-foot hose, various tips and more. Great for winter cleanup. Rated 3.7/5 stars by 3,300 Amazon customers.

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Nest Third Generation Smart Thermostat for $170.99 shipped when you use the code GG32 at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Originally $249, Amazon sells this model for $225 right now and this beats our last mention. If you’ve yet to add a smart thermostat to your home, this is a great entry point. You’ll be able to control the temperature of your home with vocal commands through Google’s Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

B&H is currently offering a two-pack of TP-Link HS103P2 Wi-Fi Smart Plug Lite for $22.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $35, a two-pack of the plugs just dropped to $30 at Amazon. Today’s offer takes an additional 24% off, saving you a total of $12 and beating the Amazon all-time low by $4. TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Smart Plugs work with the Kasa line of smart home accessories and sport Alexa, Assistant and IFTTT control. What’s even better is that the Kasa plugs don’t require a hub or any external hardware to work, meaning you can remotely access them and more right out of the box. As a #1 best-seller, over 2,100 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe the podcast.