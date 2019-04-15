WORX electric outdoor tools 20% off highlight today’s best Green Deals

eBay has a new coupon going today which takes 20% off Sun Joe and WORX electric outdoor tools. Simply apply promo code JOE4WORX at checkout on orders over $25 to lock-in your savings. There are a number of top picks available on this landing page, but our headliner is the WORX WG774 56V 20-inch Electric Lawn Mower for $319.92 shipped in open-box condition. As a comparison, it typically sells for $450 at Amazon and other retailers. This model sports a 20-inch cutting deck and ships with a 56V battery. Features include a steel-cutting deck, support for up to 9,400-sq. feet of mowing at a time, and a fully-collapsible design. The entire WORX lineup has excellent ratings. Head below for more deals.

Another standout deal with promo code JOE4WORX is the WORX WG170 GT 20V PowerShare Cordless Electric Trimmer and Edger for $79.20 shipped. That’s good for 20% off the regular going rate and $40 less than Amazon. This model sports a 3-in-1 design with seven handle and six rotating head positions. Ships with two 20V batteries, so you won’t have to worry about running out of power. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Amazon offers a four-pack of Philips Hue White A19 Smart Dimmable LED Light Bulbs for $39.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s good for 20% off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Expand your Philips Hue collection with four additional white LED bulbs. Whether you’re just starting out or a smart home veteran, these bulbs are an affordable way to outfit your home…especially if you don’t need a full-on RGB setup. Offers support for HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 1,000 Amazon reviewers.

