Pick up a Honeywell scheduling thermostat for $35, auto-dimming LED flood lights and more on sale

If you’re still rocking that old thermostat in your home, it’s likely time to upgrade. Amazon has you covered with the Honeywell RTH6360D1002/E Thermostat which features scheduling and a bright display for just $35. You’ll also find this offer over at B&H. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Short of any smart functionality, this is a full-featured thermostat that is compatible with 2 heat 2 cool conventional systems and 2 heat 1 cool heat pump systems. Built-in scheduling functionality allows users to create automated temperature adjustments seven days per week, with the ability to individualize each day. This Honeywell RTH6360D1002/E also tracks air filter quality and notifies when it is time for a change. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More deals below.

Amazon also has Sengled LED Flood Lights with built-in motion sensors on sale for $17.42 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the usual $25 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. These LED flood lights sport a built-in sensor that easily tracks the movement of the sun, which automatically powers up or down the bulb. Taking the human element out of these bulbs means automatic savings and fewer energy vampires. Each bulb is rated for 25,000 hours of use, taking just 0.2W of power while in standby mode. Rated 4/5 stars.

Another notable Green Deals today is the Black+Decker 6.5A 14-inch Electric String Trimmer at $44.95 shipped. This is the best current price out there and we typically see it for as much as 20% more. While this isn’t the most full-powered string trimmer on the market, there is a lot to like here for small clean-up jobs around the house. With warmer weather around us, it’s a good time to have a string trimmer in your arsenal to help shape things up. No oil or gas makes it all the easier to maintain. Rated 4/5 stars.