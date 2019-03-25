Save on a Greenworks Electric Pole Saw, Smart Plugs and more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers the Greenworks 8.5-foot 40V Cordless Electric Pole Saw for $106.46 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $229 and typically is listed at $159 via retailers like Lowe’s. Today’s deal is the second best price that we’ve tracked to date. As the winter weather fades away and the sun starts to shine, it will be time to clean up your property. This electric pole saw from Greenworks delivers the type of functionality required to cut down tree limbs, trim bushes and more. The included 40V G-MAX battery delivers up to 65 cuts per charge, and add minimal weight to the 15-pound overall build. Best of all? With electric, you won’t have to tug on an annoying starter to get your work going. This model is rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for even more deals.

Another standout offer in today’s Green Deals is over at Amazon where you can grab a two-pack of Etekcity Wi-Fi-enabled smart plugs for $17.47 Prime shipped when promo code OWP3SSKV and the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the usual $25+ price tag and the best offer we’ve tracked this year. Smart plugs are a great way to conserve energy by automating schedules and eliminating energy vampires along the way by shutting down power to individual plugs. You can also count on support from Alexa and Google Assistant with these plugs. The auto-night light feature adds an extra level of functionality and some added peace of mind when moving around in the dark. Rated 3.9/5 stars by over 1,700 Amazon customers.

We also spotted a six-pack of TriGlow 9W LED Light Bulbs with a built-in dusk to dawn sensor for $22.99 Prime shipped. For comparison, it usually sells for $30 or more. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. Aside from all of the usual benefits of LED light bulbs, the added dusk to dawn sensor makes it easy to automatically turn of bulbs when not needed.