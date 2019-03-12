Green Deals: 2-pack TP-Link Smart Plug Minis $28, more

Control electronics from anywhere using your tablet or smartphone with the HS105 Smart Plug Mini. Turn devices on and off, create schedules and set timers using the Kasa app. Away Mode makes it look like you’re home when you’re not for added security, and the HS105 works with Amazon Alexa to enable voice control. Enjoy peace of mind by checking on your devices remotely and always coming home to a well-lit house. Set connected devices to turn on and off as needed, conserving energy and helping you save on your electricity bill.