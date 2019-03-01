Green Deals: 4-pack Outdoor Solar LED Lights $38 (Reg. $75), more

SolarTech-LED via Amazon offers a four-pack of Outdoor Solar LED Lights for $37.99 shipped when promo code VCTF2UDM is applied during checkout. As a comparison, it typically sells for $75 or so. This is the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time by nearly $30. Simplify your outdoor lighting setup with a four-pack of solar LED lights. Ideal for illuminating walkways or paths, these lights provide hours of use on a single charge. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for additional deals from Sun Joe, Craftsman and more…

Other notable Green Deals today include: