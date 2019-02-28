Green Deals: 2-pack Outdoor Solar LED Lights $9, more

StarTop (100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers a two-pack of Litom 33-foot Outdoor Solar LED String Lights for $8.99 Prime shipped when promo code NZTY9HXA is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $17 price tag and the best price that we’ve tracked. Eliminating one-time-use batteries is always a good idea, opting for solar instead helps cut-down on waste in a big way. These lights can run for 8-hours at a time when the built-in power supply is fully charged. Rated 4.2/5 stars by nearly 300 Amazon reviewers.
LITOM Outdoor String Light is suitable for outdoor use and has good withstand low temperature capacity. The insulated copper wire keeps the lights at a low temperature so they are still safe to touch after many hours of use.