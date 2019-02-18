Green Deals: 4-pack 40W Smart Sensor LED Light Bulbs $13, more

Lohas (99% positive feedback from 20,000) via Amazon offers a 4-pack of its 40W Smart Sensor A19 LED Light Bulbs for $13.30 Prime shipped when promo code 6BJOTQ29 is applied during checkout. That’s good for 30% off the regular going rate and the best we can currently find. These bulbs have all of the usual LED benefits, but include a smart sensor that turns it off and on automatically during dusk/dawn hours. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Other notable Green Deals today include:
- 12-pack SGL 4-inch Dimmable Recessed LED Lights: $39.50 (Reg. $80) | Amazon
- Illuminate your backyard this spring w/ a 4-pack of premium motion-sensing LED solar lights for $33
- Koogeek Smart Plug w/ Energy Monitoring: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ code GT3M3C4U
Garden, Porch, Hallway, Pavement, Front Door, Garage, Yard, Warehouse, Driveway, Kitchen, Stairways, Attics, Pole Lamp, Outdoor Sconce Lights, etc. It is important to note that our dusk to dawn light bulb is sensitive to the light density. If the light sensor is blocked by the fixture and the surrounding is being dark, the bulb might be on even during the day.