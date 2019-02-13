Green Deals: Craftsman 18-inch Electric Chainsaw $100, more

Sears offers the Craftsman 18-inch Electric Corded Chainsaw for $100 shipped. That’s good for at least $20 off the regular going rate and the best offer that we can find. When the snow clears, it will be time to clean up the property after another long winter. Ditch the oil and gas this year and go with a top-rated Craftsman electric chainsaw. This model won’t be ideal for long cutting session, but it’s 18-inch length will do the job for limbs and the like. Rated 4/5 stars. Don’t forget to grab an extra extension cord to complete your new setup.
The Craftsman 18″ electric corded chainsaw is the perfect tool to handle all kind of yard work. Trim dense bushes, saw through large branches and take down small trees without breaking a sweat. Equipped with a 4.0 HP motor and 18” steel blade with bucking spikes, this powerful chainsaw will give you the power and precision you need to keep your outdoor space in great shape all year round.