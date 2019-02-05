Green Deals: TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug with USB $15, more

Newegg offers the TP-Link Kasa HS110 Smart Wi-Fi Plug for $14.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $20, today’s deal is the best offer available. These nifty smart plugs are perfect for Alexa or Google Assistant homes. Create schedules and cut-down on energy usage. Includes a 1A USB port for easy charging. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Other notable Green Deals today include:
- Goal Zero Yeti 1000 Portable Power Station: $800 (Reg. $100) | Costco
- Expand your smart home setup with a two-pack of TP-Link Smart Plugs for $23 (Reg. $35)
- 8-pack EcoSmart 60W LED Light Bulbs: $10 (Reg. $15) | Home Depot
TP-Link Kasa HS110 Smart Wi-Fi Plug features:
- Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately).
- CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE – Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android & iOS)
- VOICE CONTROL – Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands-free experience
- ENERGY MONITORING – monitor enery consumption of your plug-in devices and set times and schedules to avoid waste.Operating Temperature: 0 ºC ~ 40 ºC (32°F ~ 104°F). Operating Humidity: 5%~90%RH, Non-condensing
- KASA SCENES & SCHEDULES – Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically switch on and off when away or set a Scene for controlling many devices with a single button