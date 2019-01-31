Green Deals: 4-pack 29 LED Solar Motion Outdoor Lights $17, more

Erligpowht Direct (100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers a four-pack of its 29 LED Solar Motion Outdoor Lights for $16.89 shipped when promo code 35GA19XL is applied during checkout. That’s good for $9 off the regular going rate and slightly less than our previous mention. These lights are perfect for illuminating an outdoor space, walkway and the like. This model sports a 1200mAh battery, which will provide up to eight hours of run-time on a single charge. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

