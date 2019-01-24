Green Deals: Suaoki Solar Camping Light with USB $5, more

Suaoki via Amazon offers its LED Solar Camping Light with USB for $4.99 shipped when promo code 5AUA7WR4 is applied during checkout. For comparison, it typically sells for over $15 with today’s offer being the best we’ve tracked in 18 months. Charge your lantern anywhere with a built-in solar panel. It can also be powered via USB, as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 1,000 Amazon customers.
Other notable Green Deals today include:
This accordion-shape camping lantern features 2 different forms; when it is expanded, it could be used as a regular lantern to illuminate the inside of your camping tent or your gathering at the beach with your friends. If you compressed into a puck-like shape, you could use it as a flashlight to illuminate your way in the dark while you are hiking. Moreover, Suaoki’s lantern also features a smart protection chip which increases the lantern’s safety by fighting against overcharging, over-discharging and over-circuit.