Green Deals: Litom Outdoor Solar Lights $24 (20% off), more

StarTop (100% positive feedback from 42,000) via Amazon offers the Litom 102 LED Outdoor Solar Light for $23.99 shipped when promo code 52WMB3EM is applied during checkout. That’s good for 20% off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. These solar lights offer an easy way to illuminate sidewalks and outdoor spaces. Best of all? No batteries to deal with. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Other notable Green Deals today include:
- Nest 3rd Gen. Smart Thermostat: $179 (Reg. $249) | eBay
- Wemo Smart Plugs and Switches w/ HomeKit, Assistant, more from $19 in today’s Gold Box
- Lutron’s Caseta HomeKit Dimmer Set gets you started w/ Siri controlled lighting for $80 (20% off)
Charge in the day, auto turn on medium light when in darkness or at night. The lighting time is about 4-6 hours after fully charged. Charge in the day, auto turn on dim light when in the darkness or at night when no motion is detected. It will turn to bright light when motion is detected and last about 20 seconds. Charge in the day, auto turn on bright light when in the darkness or at night when motion is detected and last about 20 second.