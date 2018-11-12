Green Deals: EGO 56V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower $69, more

- Nov. 12th 2018 1:09 pm ET

0

Home Depot offers the EGO 56V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $69 shipped. Be sure to note this model doesn’t include the battery, but you can pick one up here for less than the typical bundle price. The full-power electric leaf blower is perfect for fall weather and cleanup. It ships with a five-year warranty for some added peace of mind. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Other notable Green Deals today include:

  • Denovo Multi-function Digital Timer: $9 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
    • w/ code 84OT5INU
  • Nest 3rd Gen. Thermostat + Home Mini bundle beats Black Friday pricing at $195 ($300 value) 
  • The HomeKit-enabled ecobee4 Smart Thermostat gets 20% price drop: $199 (Reg. $249)

The EGO POWER+ Blower is the first rechargeable blower to perform better than many premium gas-powered models. Turbine fan engineering, inspired by advanced aeronautics technology, delivers industry-leading power on every job. A lightweight, compact, high-efficiency brushless motor is designed for longer run time, low vibrations and an extended motor life for lasting reliability.

Guides

Green Deals

Green Deals

About the Author