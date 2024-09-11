Tesla plans to offer battery armor and rock slider retrofit for Cybertruck

Tesla has revealed that it is planning to offer battery armor and rock sliders as a retrofit for Cybertruck later this year.

The Cybertruck is marketed as a rugged vehicle capable of off-roading, but it does lack some off-roading options that could make a big difference.

Some of those features are now apparently coming.

Wes Morrill, Tesla’s Cybertruck lead engineer, confirmed that Tesla is planning to offer battery armor and rock sliders as a retrofit to Cybertruck owners later this year:

Battery armor and Rock sliders will be available as a retrofit option end of this year.

Morrill made the announcement in response to a video of the Cybertruck going viral.

Many early Cybertruck owners have been abusing their vehicles for social media views and clout. An early example is an influencer who posted a video of their modified Cybertruck destroying a fence.

The original video stopped right after the destruction – making it look like the Cybertruck easily destroyed the fence without a problem.

However, the full footage has now been released and it shows that the stunt greatly damaged the truck:

🤦‍♂️ Social media 'influencers' planned to showcase a Cybertruck's prowess by having it demolish various objects.



However, the tables turned when the truck itself was defeated on its very first challenge: taking on a fence. pic.twitter.com/YNRHaPIWDT — PiQ (@PiQSuite) September 8, 2024

Morrill has commented that the influencers removed the front bumper and aluminum skid plat as part of their modifications:

Also if you plan to drive into fences probably best not to remove the front bumper and aluminum skid plate that come stock.

This could have likely contributed to the damages.

The skid plate only covers the front of the underbody, but the “battery armor” should cover the entire battery pack.

Third-party companies are already offering such armor for the Cybertruck, like the Unplugged Performance one seen in the featured image above.