Tesla partners directly with smart breaker manufactuers to improve Powerwall integration

Tesla and Eaton, a giant multinational manufacturer focused on intelligent power management, are partnering to improve Powerwall integration with the latter’s smart breakers.

At the RE+ 24, a clean energy conference, the two companies announced the collaboration that should result in Eaton’s smart breakers working with Tesla Powerwall next year:

Intelligent power management company Eaton announces a planned collaboration with Tesla designed to boost the functionality and adoption of home energy storage and solar installations in North America. Targeting early 2025, Tesla’s Powerwall would support Eaton’s new AbleEdge smart breakers and make it easier and faster for installers and homeowners to achieve intelligent load management functionality that helps optimize energy use and extend backup duration during a grid outage.

One of the biggest costs of getting home energy storage, like Powerwall, is the installation. This collaboration is expected to make it easier, and hopefully cheaper by integrating with the electrical breaker panel.

The collaboration is expected to result in better energy optimization.

Paul Ryan, general manager of Connected Solutions and EV Charging at Eaton, commented on the announcement:

“Until now, installing energy storage with load management was a complex and time-consuming process. By leveraging the joint expertise and expansive installed base of Eaton and Tesla, we’re planning to bring a solution to the mainstream market that utilizes dynamic, automated energy load management to intelligently extend available battery duration in an outage. Ensuring your Powerwall and renewable energy assets can power precisely what you need, when you need it.”

James Bickford, Director Global Sales for Residential Energy Products at Tesla, added:

“This collaboration will enhance what’s possible within the home energy ecosystem, allowing our customers to get even more value from their Powerwall and Solar and furthering our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”

The integration is expected to be completed in early 2025 and it would add to the number of breaker panels compatible with Tesla Powerwalls.

