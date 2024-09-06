Massachusetts & Rhode Island make history with largest offshore wind projects yet

Photo: Worldview Films via Vineyard Wind 1

Massachusetts and Rhode Island have selected 2,878 megawatts (MW) of offshore wind power in the region’s first-ever coordinated procurement.

This historic step marks the largest offshore wind initiative in New England to date, with Massachusetts alone securing 2,678 MW from three major projects. Once it comes online, it will meet nearly 20% of the state’s total electricity demand, significantly boosting clean energy generation while fueling the offshore wind supply chain.

This wind power will bring clean energy to over 1.4 million homes in Massachusetts, cutting carbon emissions by an amount equivalent to removing 1 million gas-powered cars from the road. It’s a bold win for both the environment and the economy, as these projects are expected to create thousands of jobs and generate billions of dollars in economic activity.

Massachusetts selected 1,087 MW of the 1,287-MW SouthCoast Wind, with Rhode Island selecting the remaining 200 MW. Massachusetts also selected the 791-MW New England Wind 1 and 800 MW of the 1,260-MW Vineyard Wind 2.

Hillary Bright, Executive Director of offshore wind advocacy nonprofit Turn Forward, said, “Massachusetts and Rhode Island’s partnership in the region’s largest procurement of offshore wind energy highlights the power of collaboration in bringing this transformative resource online. Today’s announcement builds on the momentum, including this week’s approval of the nation’s 10th offshore wind project.”

The economic ripple effects of these projects will be massive. New England’s ports in New Bedford, New London, Salem, and Providence are now booked with offshore wind tenants through 2032. These hubs will serve as launching points for wind turbines and other infrastructure that will transform the region’s energy landscape.

SouthCoast Wind is set to generate 3,915 jobs across Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with partnerships in place to train local workers for roles in the offshore wind industry. Construction is slated to begin in 2025, with power expected to flow by 2030.

New England Wind 1 will create 4,400 full-time equivalent jobs and invest $130 million in the development of Salem’s offshore wind marshaling port. The Avangrid-backed project also has agreements with labor unions to secure good-paying jobs during construction. With a 2029 target for full operations, this project could start building as early as next year.

Vineyard Wind 2 will deliver 3,800 job-years of employment, 80% of which will benefit Massachusetts. This project is also committing up to $37.5 million to initiatives focused on workforce diversity, energy affordability, and environmental research. The Salem Offshore Wind Terminal will be the staging site for the project’s wind turbine installation and O&M will be in New Bedford.

