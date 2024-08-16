This startup’s heat pump water heater syncs with your solar

Photo: Cala Systems

Startup Cala Systems, which makes seriously smart heat pump water heaters, has secured $5.6 million in seed funding and commercially launched its product.

The round was led by the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center and Clean Energy Venture Group, and included Burnt Island Ventures, Leap Forward Ventures, CapeVista Capital, Collaborative Fund, and Climate Capital.

Cala’s efficient and intelligent heat pump system heats water based on the patterns of hot water use in the home, as well as homeowner preferences.

By understanding a home’s hot water patterns, Cala improves hot water availability during times of high demand and minimizes costs. Homeowners can also tailor water heating to their home and priorities, including synchronizing water heating with their rooftop solar system’s power output.

That gives the homeowner the ability to coordinate water heating with clean electricity production, decrease costs for homes with variable electric rates, and preheat water before potential power disruptions.

“Other heat pump water heaters leave both money and emissions savings on the table because they don’t use the core technology as effectively as possible,” said Tom Ferguson, general partner at Burnt Island Ventures. “Cala’s unit is the only one that seamlessly integrates with the home and the customer’s lifestyle to deliver an exceptional experience and maximum savings.”

Cala combines sensors and advanced hardware with patented predictive control software originally developed by the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Cala’s predictive controls blend AI and physics-based techniques, enabling the system to plan ahead for future hot water use, and whatever other inputs (home solar output, electricity price, etc.) the homeowner has activated in the Cala app.

It also incorporates a variable speed compressor and an integrated mixing valve that enable the heat pump water heater to take advantage of its predictive controls by increasing water heating efficiency and producing more hot water when needed.

Cala’s smart product will benefit homeowners and installers with local, state, and federal incentives, including an Inflation Reduction Act up-to-30% tax rebate. Product assembly will be finalized in Massachusetts.

Cala’s heat pump water heater is now available for preorder on its website with a $100 refundable deposit. Initial deliveries are expected in the first half of 2025. FAQs are here.

Electrek’s Take

I have a two-year-old Rheem heat pump water heater. It’s efficient, money-saving, and smart, but not as smart as this new Cala product. I don’t have the ability to coordinate my water heating with my solar rooftop output.

This brand-new product is definitely one to watch, as we want to see how it performs IRL. We don’t know the specs or the price yet, and hopefully, the latter isn’t eye-watering. Ultimately, we’ll want all heat pump water heaters to be this smart, if not smarter.

